Two people allegedly stabbed during fight involving multiple people in East York: police

A male youth, 17 and a 19-year-old man are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed during a fight involving a group of people in East York.
The incident occurred near Dawes Road and Gower Street at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The suspect allegedly fled on foot and was described as wearing dark clothing and a mask, according to police.
Police are investigating the incident.
