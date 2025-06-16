Two people allegedly stabbed during fight involving multiple people in East York: police

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A male youth, 17 and a 19-year-old man are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed during a fight involving a group of people in East York.

The incident occurred near Dawes Road and Gower Street at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The suspect allegedly fled on foot and was described as wearing dark clothing and a mask, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.