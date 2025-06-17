Canada-wide warrant issued for third suspect in Brampton, Ont., food delivery driver’s death

Devaunte Thompson is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Gurvinder Nath. (Peel Regional Police)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a Brampton, Ont., food delivery driver two years ago.

In an update Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said they are looking for 25-year-old Devaunte Thompson on a second-degree murder charge following the July 9, 2023 assault that left Gurvinder Nath, 24, dead.

Police previously told CTV News Toronto that Nath, an international student, was delivering pizza to the Mississauga address just after 2 a.m. that morning when he was attacked. Investigators said at the time that the food order was placed to “lure” Nath to the property.

After he arrived, police said Nath was “violently assaulted” and left critically injured by the suspects, who allegedly robbed him of his vehicle and fled the scene.

Multiple witnesses came to Nath’s aid and called for help before he was rushed to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead on July 14.

Two other suspects, including one young person, were previously arrested and both charged with second-degree murder.

Nath’s vehicle was found abandoned, less than five kilometres from the crime scene, in the hours following the attack.

Originally from India, Nath arrived in Canada in July of 2021 and had plans to open his own business, his friends and family previously told CTV News. The student was on summer break before his final semester of business school when the deadly assault occurred.

Thompson, a Caledon, Ont., resident, is described by police as Black, approximately six-feet tall, with a medium complexion, thin build, and brown eyes.