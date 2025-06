The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Milton following a collision.

The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Milton following a collision.

The OPP says the closure begins near James Snow Parkway.

They say that the contents of the vehicle are spread across all lanes and traffic is being forced onto the collector lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are urging drivers to plan an alternate route.

More details to come.