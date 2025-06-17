‘Disgusting:’ Ford speaks out after all but one suspect in $50M Toronto-area drug bust released on bail

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code and bail reform in a heated rant after suspects in historic drug seizure have been released.

Premier Doug Ford delivered an unprompted “rant” against “weak-kneed judges” and a “broken” bail system on Tuesday after learning that all but one suspect charged in connection with a nearly $50-million drug bust in Peel Region have already been released from custody.

Peel Regional Police held a news conference last week to announce nine arrests in connection with what officials said was the largest single seizure of drugs in the force’s history.

During the news conference, police said that officers seized a total of 479 kilograms of bricked cocaine in connection with the investigation, much of it hidden in transport trucks.

Police called the bust a “seismic blow to transnational organized crime,” however they later confirmed that eight of the suspects were already out on bail.

During an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, Ford said that he wanted time for a “rant” after answering reporter questions and then immediately began his criticism of the decisions to release so many of the suspects on bail.

Ford also recounted an incident last week here he said that four masked “thugs” attempted to steal a vehicle from his Etobicoke driveway but were ultimately arrested after being chased down by police.

“They (police) do a massive bust, 500 kilos of cocaine that these drug dealers want to poison our kids and poison our people with. Guess what guys? These weak-kneed judges. The biggest bust in Peel’s history. Guess where they (the suspects) are? They are back out on the street again,” Ford said. “Can you believe that? They actually get released after the largest drug bust in Peel history. 500 kilos of cocaine that can ultimately kill people and judges slap them on the wrist. ‘OK little Johnny you go out there and deal more drugs. Why don’t you give them more drugs?’ It is crazy. The system is broken.”’

Ford has been a frequent critic of Canada’s bail system and in April even floated the idea of electing judges, similar to what is done in the United States.

His comments then prompted Ontario’s three chief justices to issue a rare joint statement in which they called judicial independence a “cornerstone of our constitutional democracy.”

Ford calls situation ‘disgusting’

On Tuesday, Ford did not offer a specific solution but promised that he will be “all over” Prime Minister Mark Carney and the federal government until there is meaningful “bail reform.”

Ford also brought up another recent investigation that resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects in connection with a series of violent extortion incidents throughout Peel Region. Police have previously said that half of those suspects were on some form of release order at the time of their arrest.

“They need to change the criminal code, they need to change bail reform, I will be all over him (Carney) until this gets done,” Ford said. “Stop the dilly dallying around. The prime minister gave me his word he is going to change it. It has to be done.”

Ford has previously faced criticism from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association over some of his previous comments on the judiciary, which the group has called “deeply alarming.”

On Tuesday, he said that he will continue pushing the issue until there is bail reform, calling the current situation “disgusting.”

Ford then went on to discuss the filing of criminal charges against a Vaughan resident who allegedly shot a firearm while attempting to thwart a carjacking attempt last week.

“I got to find out this guy’s name and number and I am going to hold a fundraiser for lawyers fees for him. He should get a medal for standing up,” Ford said.