SIU investigating fatal fall from Toronto highrise balcony

Police say they were called to a building at Church St. and the Esplanade for a person in crisis, who then fell from a building and died.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a person fell to their death from a balcony in Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Church Street and The Esplanade at around 1:56 a.m. for a call about a person in crisis.

At some point after the arrival of officers, the person fell from a balcony and died from their injuries, police said.

Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the interaction, police said.

The SIU will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Church Street is closed from Front Street to The Esplanade and it is unclear when the area will reopen.