‘Stupid criminals’: Doug Ford says 4 masked ‘thugs’ tried to steal car out of his Etobicoke driveway

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says four masked suspects attempted to steal a car from his Etobicoke driveway early Tuesday morning.

“Thank God the police got you and I never did,” Ford said at an unrelated news conference in a self-described “rant” about Canada’s criminal justice system.

Ford initially said that the suspects, who he described as “stupid criminals,” were apprehended by his OPP detail. However, Toronto police clarified their officers made the arrests.

In a news release issued following Ford’s news conference, Toronto police said officers were in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Royal York Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. when they observed four individuals wearing masks in a vehicle.

They said the vehicle slowed down as it approached a driveway, at which point officers initiated a traffic stop and investigated the suspects.

One of the suspects fled on foot, but was located nearby. Police said officers located a car key programming device and a programmable master key in the vehicle.

Four suspects, including two 17-year-old youths, were arrested and each charged with possess electronic device for motor vehicle theft and unlawfully purchase automobile master key.

One 17-year-old suspect was additionally charged with resisting arrest and failing to comply with an undertaking.

