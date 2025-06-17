Toronto-area school bus driver seen in vehicle with ‘Lolita’s Line’ sign in window removed from route

A Vaughan, Ont., bus driver who had a sign in their vehicle that read "Lolita's Line" has been removed from the route. (Instagram/v.the_light)

A school bus driver in Vaughan, Ont., who was seen driving a vehicle with a sign in the window that read “Lolita’s Line” while dressed in what appears to be a schoolgirl’s uniform will no longer provide transportation to and from the school, the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) confirms.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the board said it was aware of a social media video filmed at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School that appears to show parents confronting the driver.

“Why do you call your bus ‘The Lolita Line?’ Why is it called ‘The Lolita Line?’” asks one parent in the video posted June 8.

Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel “Lolita” tells the story of a professor who kidnaps and sexually abuses a 12-year-old girl.

The parents are also heard taking issue with the fact that the bus driver appears to be dressed in a schoolgirl’s uniform.

The bus driver is heard saying that they “do this every week.”

“And I don’t think there’s any problem,” they are heard saying to the parents before driving away.

The YCDSB said third-party companies provide school busing in Ontario and staff members “immediately” brought the incident to the attention of the bus driver’s employer.

“The company quickly addressed this situation with its employee and the driver will no longer provide busing to and from the school. The company has assured the YCDSB that this would not be an issue at any YCDSB school going forward,” they said.

CTV News Toronto did not hear back from the bus driving company for comment on the video.

The school board added that all bus drivers in Ontario are required to pass what’s known as a vulnerable sector check, which is intended for individuals seeking employment or volunteer opportunities with vulnerable persons, according to police.

The YCDSB said bus drivers receive “extensive” training before transporting students and in this case, it followed “all of its child protection procedures” after this incident.