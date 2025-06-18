One person seriously injured after daylight shooting in East Gwillimbury

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police sayoneperson has been arrested after a daylight shooting in East Gwillimburylefta victim with serious injuries.

It happened near Balsdon Hollow and Petal Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following the shooting.

Police say that a firearm has since been recovered and that officers are expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone in the area that might have video footage, police say.

At this point it is not clear what charges, if any, the individual taken into custody will face.