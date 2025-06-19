Some Ontario renters are reducing spending on food and groceries to make ends meet: report

A rooftop terrace of a condo building is seen in downtown Toronto on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A significant portion of renters in Ontario are cutting back on things like food and groceries to afford their living situation, a new report suggests.

The sacrifices are detailed in Royal LePage’s 2025 Canadian renters report, which was conducted by Burson earlier this month and heard from 1,854 respondents nationally.

According to the report, 39 per cent of Ontario renters are reducing their food and grocery costs to make ends meet. Another 22 per cent are taking on credit card debt and 21 per cent have taken on a second job or side hustle.

Moreover, the survey found that 38 per cent of those leasing a property in Ontario are spending between 31 and 50 per cent of their net income on monthly rent costs. At least 15 per cent of respondents are spending more than 50 per cent of their income on rent, the report showed.

The revelations come as the data suggests rent prices in Toronto are dropping, albeit remaining “well above” historical averages.

Citing the latest national rent report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation Inc., Royal LePage says the average price of a one-bedroom rental unit in Toronto decreased by 7.1 per cent year-over-year to $2,302 in May. Meanwhile, the average price of a two-bedroom decreased by 10.7 per cent year-over-year to $2,933.

The real estate company says the drop in rental prices is due to a softening in the market, which it attributes to two factors.

“A surge in supply, driven by the completion of thousands of new condo units, has added to inventory in recent months. At the same time, reductions in international student visas and the issuance of work permits have hampered activity, leading to fewer multiple-offer scenarios on rental units – something that had become typical for in-demand properties, especially during the peak of the pandemic rental surge in the second half of 2022 and 2023," Amrit Walia, sales representative with Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto, said in news release.

Walia said that activity in the rental market has “picked up” in certain pockets of the city, specifically in the financial district and surrounding areas as some downtown companies do away with remote work. He said one-bedroom units with dens, particularly those near restaurants, green spaces and the “vibrancy of downtown life” remain in high demand.