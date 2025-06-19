On-duty Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after collision on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

OPP are on the scene of a collision between a police motorcycle and a truck on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

A Toronto police officer has been rushed to the hospital after colliding with a tractor-trailer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 403 in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near Dundas Street around 3:15 p.m.

There is no immediate word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown. The westbound lanes of the highway are closed for the investigation.

Const. Stephanie Miceli, a media relations officer for the Toronto police, confirmed to CP24 and CTV News Toronto that the officer is a member of the Motor Squad and was on duty at the time of the incident.

She also said that the officer was part of a training exercise on Lake Shore Boulevard earlier this afternoon.