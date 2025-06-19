TTC streetcar derails in downtown Toronto

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A TTC streetcar derailed in downtown Toronto Thursday, causing road closures during the morning commute.

Toronto police said the train went off the tracks just after 7:20 a.m. at Bathurst and Dundas streets.

No injuries were reported.

Road closures are in effect and police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.

At the same time, the TTC says service on the 505 Dundas, 511 Bathurst and 506 Carlton routes have all been impacted due to an overhead power line issue, though it’s unclear if that’s a direct result of the derailment.

Shuttle buses are running.

More details to come.