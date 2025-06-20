26-year-old charged after 2 luxury vehicles stolen from Oakville home’s driveway

Police charged a 26-year-old from Scarborough after two luxury vehicles were stolen from the driveway of an Oakville home earlier this week.

Halton Regional Police allege multiple suspects broke into a home on Ribble Crescent on Thursday at around 3:15 a.m. and stole the keys to the cars while the residents slept.

Hours later, an officer found a group of men wearing masks in a “suspicious” vehicle parked at a townhouse complex on Sheridan Garden Drive.

When the group saw police, officers said they tried to drive away but collided into a marked cruiser. Police say the suspects ran away and nobody was injured as a result of the collision.

An officer was able to arrest one of the suspects after chasing them on foot.

Following a search of the suspect’s vehicle, police say they found evidence connecting the group to the incident on Ribble Crescent. At this time the two stolen vehicles have not been recovered, police said.

In a news release on Friday, police say they arrested Angel Harris, who is facing various charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are still working to identify the outstanding suspects, and did not provide further details about them.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.