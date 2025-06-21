1 person rushed to trauma centre after two-vehicle crash in North York

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre with unknown injuries following a two‑vehicle collision in North York Saturday morning.
Toronto police say they responded to the crash at Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue at approximately 8:23 a.m.
The condition of both drivers remains unknown at this time.
Police have closed the intersection of Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue, as well as Sentinel Road at Finch Avenue, to investigate the crash.
Motorists are being urged to “expect delays.”
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2025
Sentinel Rd and Sheppard Ave
8:23 am
-2 vehicles involved
-police o/s
-one driver transported via trauma run by paramedics
ROAD CLOSURES:
-Sentinel Rd at Finch Ave
-intersection at Sentinel Rd and Shappard Ave closed
-expect delays#GO1289226
^lm