1 person rushed to trauma centre after two-vehicle crash in North York

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre with unknown injuries following a two‑vehicle collision in North York Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they responded to the crash at Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue at approximately 8:23 a.m.

The condition of both drivers remains unknown at this time.

Police have closed the intersection of Sentinel Road and Sheppard Avenue, as well as Sentinel Road at Finch Avenue, to investigate the crash.

Motorists are being urged to “expect delays.”