Altercation in Richmond Hill ends in stabbing of 34-year-old man

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo

York Regional Police are investigating a stabbing at a strip mall that left a 34-year-old man injured early Saturday.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of 9737 Yonge Street, south of Major Mackenzie Drive East, just before 12:30 a.m.

There was an altercation between the victim and two individuals, which resulted in him being stabbed, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call 905-830-0303 ext. 7200.