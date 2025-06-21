Man, 39, charged with sexual assault after allegedly luring women with job offer in Toronto

Toronto police say they have charged a 39-year-old man after he allegedly lured two women with a job offer and sexually assaulted them earlier this week.

Police say they responded to a call on Wednesday in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

According to investigators, the suspect contacted the women about an employment opportunity one day prior, met with them, and transported them in a vehicle before allegedly assaulting both victims.

The suspect, who police identify as Rafael Martinez Moreno of Toronto, was later arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault, and two counts of disobeying a court order.

Police say he appeared in court later that week on Friday. They also say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416‑808‑3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.