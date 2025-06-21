Police charge 33-year-old Toronto man after shooting on Bloor Street West

The firearms Toronto police say they seized following a months long investigation (TPS photos).

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged following a shooting that injured one person in the Bloor Street West and Margueretta Street area earlier this year.

Police say they initially responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. on May 18, after an altercation between the suspect and a group of people. It’s alleged that the suspect discharged a firearm towards the group and ended up striking one person.

On Wednesday, the Toronto police Gun and Gang Task Force identified the suspect, and executed a search warrant near Allen Road and Ranee Avenue.

Officials say they seized a fully automatic handgun, a semi‑automatic handgun, three magazines — including a “drum-style” pack with a 50‑round capacity. In addition to the firearms, police say they found a quantity of cocaine, and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

drugs and cash The drugs and cash Toronto police seized following a months long investigation (TPS photos).

The suspect, who police identify as 33-year-old, Alan Scott MacDonald, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, making a firearm automatic, and numerous counts of possessing prohibited weapons and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say MacDonald appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416‑808‑2510.