Police investigating shooting near Driftwood Court, no injuries reported

Toronto police are investigating after a reported shooting in a residential neighbourhood near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue on Friday evening.

In a post to social media, police say officers arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

A suspect description has also not been released, but police note the investigation is ongoing.