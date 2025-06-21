Police investigating shooting near Driftwood Court, no injuries reported

Toronto police are investigating after a reported shooting in a residential neighbourhood near Driftwood Court and Driftwood Avenue on Friday evening.
In a post to social media, police say officers arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
A suspect description has also not been released, but police note the investigation is ongoing.
