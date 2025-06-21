Toronto braces for ‘dangerously hot’ heat wave as officials open over 500 cooling spaces

CP24's Phil Perkins with the latest updates from Mayor Olivia Chow as well as what to expect according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for a “dangerously hot and humid” wave coming to Toronto, as temperatures could potentially reach their highest in two years.

The national weather agency predicts starting Sunday, temperatures could reach 31 to 36 C and little relief overnight with lows of 21 to 25 C. The heat wave is expected to intensify on Monday, before a cold front arrives late Tuesday or Wednesday morning, officials suggest.

“If it gets to 35 on Monday, let me tell you, there has not been a warmer day in the last two years in Toronto and we’re not even to the dog days of summer yet,” said David Phillips of Environment Canada.

Mayor unveils cooling measures

During a press conference held Saturday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed a citywide effort to support residents amid the heat wave.

“We’re opening over 500 cooling spaces citywide, libraries, community centres, seniors homes,” Chow said Saturday. “We’re also working with Red Cross to support the most vulnerable residents and seniors with door‑to‑door wellness checks starting tomorrow.”

Advice from experts and officials

Environment Canada is advising residents to check in on older adults, those living alone and others at risk of heat illness.

Officials say symptoms can include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and fatigue.

In the worst cases, city officials say confusion, unconsciousness or an inability to sweat are also signs of heat stroke.

The City of Toronto is also advising residents to:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid direct sun exposure and wear light, breathable clothing.

Plan or reschedule activities for cooler hours.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

“Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space,” Environment Canada suggests.

“If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.”

How to best prepare vehicles for extreme heat?

The CAA is also reminding drivers to prepare for the rising temperatures.

“These temperatures are tough on cars, so it’s really about preparation ahead of time,” said CAA spokesperson Nadia Matos.

“You just may want to pack a few things — maybe you don’t need a blanket, but you definitely need some extra water as you head out.”

Matos emphasized the strain heat can place on car batteries and cooling systems, advising drivers to stay on top of regular maintenance, carry washer fluid for dusty conditions, and open windows to cool the cabin before turning on the air conditioning.

Electric vehicle owners, she said, should “precondition your car, plug it in before you leave, and cool off the cabin so you can help with the lifespan of the battery.”

