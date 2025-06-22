2 people stabbed near Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive: police

Toronto police are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed near Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive just after noon on Sunday.
Police say officers responded to the area and located two victims.
One person was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries, while the second was taken to hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Police say one man was taken into custody at the scene.
It’s unclear what led up to the incident but police say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing news story, more details to come...
