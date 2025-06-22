Man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto stabbing arrested: police

Police have arrested and charged the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man in the city’s east end, after a week-long manhunt.

Anthony Steven Oliveira, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, police say.

Officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service located and arrested Oliveira near Falls Ave. and Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls on Sunday.

The stabbing occurred behind a plaza near Danforth Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, on June 17 around 11 p.m.

Officers found the victim, Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane, suffering from multiple stab wounds after an alleged altercation between two men.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police said the victim may have been targeted because he was “alone” and “in an isolated area.”

“The victim was sitting down and had no chance to defend himself or flee,” Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said on Friday.

Pournasir-Roudbane was Toronto’s 16th homicide victim of 2025.

Oliveira was known to use public transit in the Greater Toronto Area - including in the regions of Peel, York and Durham, police said, and bulletins were sent to all the transit agencies.

Oliveira has a history of violence and was also wanted by Durham police in connection with an alleged attempted stabbing in Oshawa on June 1.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.