Motorcyclist killed in North York crash: traffic services investigating

A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in North York, police say.
Toronto police say they responded to Jane Street and Gordon MacKay Road just after midnight for reports of a motorcycle that had struck a pole.
The circumstances around the incident remain unclear but officials say the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police traffic services are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 416-808-2222.
