Scarborough shooting leaves man in 30s wounded

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after a reported shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Toronto police responded to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue just before 1 a.m. for reports of several gunshots in the area.
When they arrived, officers later confirmed a shooting had taken place.
It’s unclear what led up to the incident but police say a male victim was later located in hospital with a gunshot wound.
It’s alleged that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, however, police did not provide a description.
The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.