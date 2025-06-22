Scarborough shooting leaves man in 30s wounded

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after a reported shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Toronto police responded to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue just before 1 a.m. for reports of several gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, officers later confirmed a shooting had taken place.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident but police say a male victim was later located in hospital with a gunshot wound.

It’s alleged that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, however, police did not provide a description.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.