Canada suspending removals and deportations to Israel over conflict with Iran

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Canada is temporarily pausing removals and deportations to Israel as the country faces retaliatory strikes from Iran.

“This measure is being taken given the volatile and unpredictable situation in Israel due to ongoing hostilities with Iran,” a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) explained.

The temporary halt is officially known as an Administrative Deferral of Removals (ADR). According to the CBSA, such deferrals are temporarily put in place for “countries that are considered unsafe due to conditions such as environmental disasters or violence.”

There are currently 16 such deferrals in effect, including one for Iran that began in November 2022. The other countries and territories covered by deferrals are Ukraine, Syria, Mali, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Burundi, Venezuela, Haiti, Sudan, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and parts of Somalia like Middle Shabelle, Afgoye and Mogadishu.

Israel and Iran have traded deadly barrages of missiles and drones since Israel launched a surprise attack on its archrival on June 13.

“Once the situation in Israel stabilizes and the circumstances no longer pose a generalized risk to the entire civilian population, the ADR will be lifted and the CBSA will resume removals for individuals who are inadmissible to Canada and have a removal order that is enforceable,” the CBSA news release stated.

There are three types of removal orders: departure orders, exclusion orders and deportation orders. Anyone who receives one cannot remain in Canada. While removal orders can be appealed in court, if legal avenues have been exhausted, you are expected to leave the country or be removed.

Removal orders are issued for violating immigration law, such as arriving in Canada without a proper visa, overstaying a visa, or working or studying in Canada without proper approval.

An ADR is different from what’s known as a Temporary Suspension of Removals (TSR), which is typically put in place for longer periods of time. TSRs are currently in effect for Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq.

Anyone who is inadmissible to Canada due to criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime or security can still be removed despite an ADR or TSR. If someone cannot be removed from Canada due to a current ADR or TSR, they may be eligible to apply for a work or study permit.