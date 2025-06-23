Collision in Etobicoke sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision in Etobicoke, according to paramedics.
Police say they responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Humberline Drive and Albion Road shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
The northbound lanes of Humberline Drive are closed at Claireville Drive, and the eastbound lanes of Albion Road are closed at Steinway Boulevard for an investigation, police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, they said.
More details to come.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 23, 2025
Humberline Dr & Albion Rd @TPS23DIV
8:06 pm
-reports of a two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car
-police on scene
-male motorcyclist transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics
-car remained on scene
-ongoing investigation#GO1300919
^sm