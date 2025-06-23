Excavator crashes into Scarborough bank, Toronto police investigating

An excavator that crashed into a Toronto bank on June 23, 2025 is seen here.

Toronto police are investigating after an excavator crashed into a Scarborough bank early Monday morning, in what they say appears to be an attempted break-and-enter.

Officers were called to the plaza at Port Union and Lawson roads, south of Highway 401, just before 3 a.m. for report of a bulldozer into a building.

Police said the suspect, or suspects, were not able to gain entry into the bank, but the excavator was left at the scene.

The building was badly damaged and the excavator’s arm appears to have broken through the bank’s awning.

No suspect description has been released.

Police told CP24 that officers remain at the scene to investigate.