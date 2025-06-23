Fatal North York stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: police

Toronto police investigating after two people were stabbed in North York on Sunday June 22, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man has died after two people were reportedly stabbed near Wilson Ave. and Beverly Hills Dr. just after noon on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the area and located two victims with stab wounds.

One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The second victim was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims are men in their 50s, Acting Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters Sunday evening.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of first responders and medical staff, that male was sadly pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Jocko said.

tps

Police say a 70-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the incident.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing or what relationship the suspect may have had with the victims, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

“There is going to be an increased police presence here,” Jocko said. “There is no ongoing threat to the public and no outstanding suspects at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.