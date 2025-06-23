‘House Hermit’ David Snow charged in 1991 death of missing woman

An old image of David Alexander Snow, who was previously convicted in the murders of Ian and Nancy Blackburn.

Provincial police confirm to CTV News Toronto that the man charged in connection with the death of a woman north of Peterborough is the same man who was convicted in the murders of Ian and Nancy Blackburn in the early ‘90s.

In April 1992, the Blackburns were found dead in the trunk of their car, parked in their home’s driveway in the Yonge and Lawrence area. A manhunt soon followed for David Alexander Snow, who came to be known as the “House Hermit,” according to CTV News’ reporting at the time.

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged 70-year-old Snow in connection with the murder of Angelien Josephine Quesnelle of Apsley, Ont., who was reported missing in October 1991. She was last seen at around noon on Oct. 7, 1991, in Peterborough and despite police’s exhaustive search efforts, they said they could not find her.

About a month later, on Nov. 10, police said they found Quenselle’s vehicle in an abandoned quarry in the area of Ridge Road and Highway 620, located east of Coe Hill.

Police say after conducting an extensive search, they found several items belonging to Quesnelle nearby.

Five days later, on Nov. 15, OPP say a hunter found Quesnelle’s body on McCoy Bay Road. Following a postmortem, police concluded Quesnelle’s death was a homicide.

Police said they have continued to investigate but years went by without any arrests.

That was until last Thursday when Snow was charged with first-degree murder. The charge has not been tested in court.

“Angelien Quesnelle was murdered in 1991 and, for 34 years, her family has lived without answers. OPP investigators have never stopped searching for her killer, relentless in their pursuit of truth,” OPP Det.-Insp. Shawn Glassford said in Monday’s release.

“This arrest represents an important step toward providing Angelien’s family and the community of Apsley with the long-awaited answers they deserve.”

Investigators are asking anyone with new information about this case to contact them at 1-705-742-0401 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.