How to spot the signs of heat stroke and stay cool during a heat wave

With large parts of Ontario and Quebec facing heat warnings this week, Environment Canada is urging Canadians to stay cool and be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is when your body overheats, usually due to high outside temperatures combined with physical activity or high humidity.

Early signs of heat exhaustion can include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine, muscle cramps, intense fatigue and rapid breathing or heartbeat.

Anyone with these symptoms is advised to move to a cool place and drink liquids right away. If not addressed, heat exhaustion can progress into dangerous heat stoke.

What is heat stroke?

Heat stroke is a potentially fatal medical emergency. Signs and symptoms can include high body temperature, confusion and lack of coordination, slurred words, dizziness or fainting, and very hot or red skin without sweating.

Seek medical help or call 911 immediately if you suspect someone has heat stroke. While waiting for assistance, move the person to a cool place if possible, fan them as much as you can, remove extra clothing, and apply cold water or ice packs around their body.

Who is most at risk?

Those who are most at risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are older adults, infants and young children, people who work or are active outdoors, and people with breathing difficulties, heart problems or psychiatric illnesses. Some medications can also make you more susceptible to the heat.

How to stay cool in extreme heat?

Staying indoors where there is air conditioning is the easiest way to keep cool during extreme heat. If you don’t have air conditioning at home, try a library, movie theatre, grocery store, shopping mall or community cooling centre.

Other places to cool down could include a tree-shaded area, a swimming pool or lake.

Wearing loose-fitting, breathable and light-coloured clothing can help. Cool showers or baths can also keep you refreshed. You should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or schedule them for cooler times of day like the early morning or late evening. It’s best to limit direct exposure to the sun.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids is also essential.

You can also help keep your home cool by closing curtains or blinds during the day and making meals that don’t require an oven.