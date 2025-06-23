Man on Canada-wide driving prohibition facing charges after numerous hit-and-runs

Gary Walker, 39, is shown in this handout photo. Walker is facing numerous charges in connection with a hit-and-run investigation.

A 39-year-old man who was subject to a Canada-wide driving prohibition is facing a long list of charges after he was allegedly involved in a string of hit-and-run collisions in Mississauga while impaired by drugs.

Police say that several people called 911 to report a pickup truck driving erratically near Dixie Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way on June 12.

Officers responded to the area and immediately spotted the truck travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Dixie Road, police say.

At that point the officers attempted to stop the truck but police say the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed.

“The driver was seen driving on the sidewalk and collided with several other vehicles and, at times, traveling more than twice the posted speed limit,” police said in a news release.

Police say that officers opted to pursue the suspect due to the “significant risk” posed to the public.

The suspect ultimately struck a pole a short time later, rendering his vehicle inoperable.

Police say that he exited the vehicle and attempted to carjack another motorist but was immediately apprehended by officers.

Police say that investigators later discovered that the truck he was operating was stolen and equipped with counterfeit plates.

Gary Walker, of no fixed address, has been charged with nine offences in connection with the incidents, including operation while impaired by drugs, robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say that at the time of his arrest Walker was the subject of nine separate provincial driving prohibitions dating back to 2003.

“He has been convicted on numerous occasions for driving while impaired and driving while suspended. He is currently subject to Canada-wide driving prohibition which has been in place since 2012,” the news release notes. “Bail was denied and he remains in custody.”

Police say that they believe there may be additional victims and they are urging anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.