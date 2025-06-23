Planned power outage at Toronto apartment building goes ahead despite heat wave

72 Gamble Avenue is seen in this undated image. (Google)

Toronto Hydro says a planned power outage at an East York apartment building went ahead on Monday amid a heat wave that’s scorching the city.

The power utility said additional resources were deployed to 72 Gamble Avenue, near Broadview and Pape avenues, to expedite the work, which the company said was completed ahead of schedule shortly before 1 p.m.

But the outage, which was scheduled to start at 8 a.m., left some residents in what they described as “extreme” heat for hours.

“It’s almost unbearable. I’m really worried it’s going to get worse this afternoon as temperatures rise,” one resident, who asked not to be identified, told CTV News Toronto.

“I’m genuinely concerned about emergencies like heat stroke. There are elderly residents here. People with health conditions. Kids. This is more than just uncomfortable — it’s unsafe,” they said.

Another resident said their husband, who has asthma, was having breathing issues due to the stuffiness in their apartment, as they expressed worries about their two dogs.

“I was supposed to work from home in the afternoon, but I won’t be now because I can’t get to my unit, as I have mobility issues and can’t go up the stairs in this heat without putting myself into a medical crisis,” they said.

The power outage came on the second day of Toronto’s heat wave and as temperatures in the city climbed above the 30 C mark by 10 a.m.

Monday’s forecast looks poised to break a heat record if the high reaches 36 C – a temperature unseen in the city since 2016.

Toronto Hydro acknowledged the heat in a statement to CTV News Toronto, but said the work was “critical” to maintain safe and reliable power to the building.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked to complete this important work as quickly and safely as possible,” a spokesperson said, adding that the power should be back on shortly.

The two residents who spoke to CTV News Toronto said the building notified them of the power outage on Friday. The building management company did not respond to a request for comment.

No injuries have been reported.