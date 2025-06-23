Police hunt for suspect accused of 2 sexual assaults at Bathurst and Dufferin subway stations

Anthony Nguyen, 32, is wanted for choking, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a Toronto man in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at Dufferin Subway Station on Sunday.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault just after noon.

Police say the suspect allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim after approaching them on the subway platform. The suspect allegedly fled the area on foot shortly after.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect has been identified as Anthony Nguyen, 32, who is wanted in connection with another sexual assault that occurred on Saturday night at Bathurst Subway Station.

Nguyen is wanted for choking, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault.

He is described to be 5 foot 10, with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black toque and black and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.