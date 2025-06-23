TDSB warns of ‘uncomfortable conditions’ at some schools amid heat wave

CP24’s Bill Coulter says Monday will feel like mid-40 degrees with the humidity.

The Toronto District School Board is warning of “uncomfortable conditions” at some schools as a heat wave continues in the city.

Environment Canada said Monday’s daytime high of 36 C could feel closer to 46 when factoring in the humidity.

“Across the TDSB, while some schools are fully air conditioned and some are partially air conditioned, others have no air conditioning and the extreme heat will result in uncomfortable conditions,” the school board said in a letter to parents.

“Please encourage children to wear light clothing, hats, and sunscreen and drink lots of water throughout the school day to stay well hydrated.”

The TDSB said staff will use fans to provide air movement and lights and computers will be turned off when possible.

Students and staff will also be rotated into cooler air-conditions areas within schools where available and strenuous activities will be reduced, the letter continued.

“Closing schools during a heat warning is not an action typically taken by TDSB or other school boards across the province, as it would put parents/guardians/caregivers in the challenging position of having to find childcare with very short notice, which is not always possible,” the letter read.

If the forecast is correct, Monday’s stifling heat could break a temperature record in Toronto, Environment Canada’s David Phillips told CP24 on Sunday.

“The dog days of summer are still a month away,” he said. “We normally see our warmest temperatures at the end of July, the beginning of August.”

Phillips said the heat wave poses a serious health concern for many in the community.

“It is dangerous because it is the first one of the season, we are not used to it,” he added. “It’s got duration to it. It is morning, noon, and night.”

Are you the parent of a school-aged child who is returning to a hot classroom this week? What precautions are you taking to mitigate the heat? Are you considering keeping your child home this week due to the sweltering conditions? CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you. Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location, and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.