Toronto could see a once in a decade temperature today

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

The temperature in Toronto could reach a high that the city has not seen in nearly a decade today as an oppressive heat wave continues.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter is forecasting the mercury to climb to 36 C at Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon and feel closer to 46 with the humidity.

If the temperature does reach 36 C, Coulter says that it will be the hottest daytime temp-temperature reached at Pearson since July 13, 2016 (36.0 C).

“We’re midway through a heatwave and, while we got to nearly 35C at Pearson yesterday, we’ll likely get even hotter today,” Coulter warns. “The high is forecast to hit 36 C, feeling like 44 to 46. That would break the old record of 32.8 C set back in 1983 at Pearson for June 23rd.”

The temperature in Toronto only dropped to a low of 23 C overnight and felt like it was in the low 30s at 5 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the temperature was back in the high 20s and climbing.

The heat wave is expected to continue on Tuesday with a daytime high of 33 C that is likely to feel more like 42 with the humidity, Coulter says.

However, there is the risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will bring more seasonal conditions with a daytime high of 27 C.

“You’ll likely need the umbrellas for Thursday as well, as wet weather accompanies the return to more seasonable temperatures,” Coulter says.