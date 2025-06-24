Doug Ford unveils giant Canadian flag outside Queen’s Park

A giant Canadian flag has been installed at Queen’s Park ahead of Canada Day festivities next week.

Premier Doug Ford posted a time-lapse video to social media on Tuesday morning showing the flag being raised above the front entrance to Ontario’s legislature.

The installation of the flag comes amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. and a surge in patriotic sentiment in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestions that Canada should become “the 51st state.”

“With Canada Day just around the corner, we’ve unveiled a giant Canadian flag to mark the occasion on the front of Queen’s Park,” Ford said on social media. “Let’s all come together to celebrate our incredible country. The true north, strong and free!”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Canada would look to reach a new economic partnership agreement with the U.S. by July 21.

However, on Monday he told reporters that “nothing was assured” and that Canada will only accept “the right deal” with the United States.

Canada Day is set for next Tuesday.