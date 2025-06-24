Elderly woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues for reports of a pedestrian being struck.

A woman in her 90s was rushed to a local trauma centre, police say, adding that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Paramedics confirm to CP24 that she sustained critical injuries.

Police say to expect delays in the area.