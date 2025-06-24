School bus driver left scene after collision with moped in North York: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.

Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run collision involving a school bus in North York.

It happened near Sheppard Avenue and Faywood Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Police say that the school bus was involved in a collision with a moped, though the circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

The school bus did not remain on scene following the crash, police say.

A male who was travelling on the moped has since been rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

The extent of their injuries is not immediately clear.

It is not known whether any children were on board the bus at the time of the incident.