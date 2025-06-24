TTC bus involved in three-vehicle collision in Toronto’s west end

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A portion of Keele Street has been closed to traffic in Toronto’s west end following a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus.

The collision occurred at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that a TTC bus, a car and a truck were all involved.

At this point it is not clear whether there are any injuries related to the collision.

Police say that Keele Street is closed between West Toronto Street and Junction Road and that motorists should “expect delays” in the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…