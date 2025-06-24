TTC bus involved in three-vehicle collision in Toronto’s west end

A portion of Keele Street has been closed to traffic in Toronto’s west end following a three-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus.
The collision occurred at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say that a TTC bus, a car and a truck were all involved.
At this point it is not clear whether there are any injuries related to the collision.
Police say that Keele Street is closed between West Toronto Street and Junction Road and that motorists should “expect delays” in the area.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
COLLISON:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 24, 2025
Keele St and West Toronto St
8:44 am
-3 vehicles involved
-TTC bus, car and a truck
-unknown injuries
ROAD CLOSURES:
Keele St at West Toronto St
Keele St and Junction Rd
-expect delays in the areas#GO1312968
^lm