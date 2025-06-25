Hamilton support worker charged after allegedly stealing $277K from clients with developmental disabilities

A support worker who is employed by a Hamilton agency that provides support to people with developmental disabilities is facing charges after she allegedly stole $277,000 from clients under the guise of helping them with their finances, police say.

The alleged fraud took place over a two-year period that spanned from Dec. 15, 2022 to Jan. 16, 2025.

Police say that the accused was providing care for multiple vulnerable residents of Community Living Hamilton and was able to access the bank accounts of those individuals “for the purposes of assisting them with their finances.”

Police allege that the accused ultimately diverted $277,000 from those accounts for her own personal use.

Pamela Ellis, 44, was arrested following what Hamilton police are calling a “lengthy” investigation.

Police say that Ellis is charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police continue to investigate the matter and are urging anyone with information to come forward.