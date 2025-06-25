Man arrested after yelling racial slurs and attempting to assault individual with large stick: police

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 59-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at another person in Etobicoke and then tried to assault them with a large stick, police say.

The incident happened in the Royal York Road and Mimico Avenue area at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that the accused also uttered threats toward the victim.

A suspect, identified as Joseph Drysdale, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Police say that the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.