One person dead, two injured after crash in Newmarket: police

York Regional Police say one person is dead and two others are in hospital after a crash in Newmarket on June 25, 2025.

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a dump truck, a tractor trailer and a car collided in Newmarket Wednesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Davis Drive West and Dufferin Street just after 10 a.m. for a report of a collision.

York Regional Police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but images from the scene showed all three vehicles were badly damaged with debris strewn across the roadway.

Police haven’t said which vehicle the deceased was in at the time of the collision.

Road closures are in effect in the area as an investigation gets underway.