Police say suspect urinated on steps of place of worship while shouting antisemitic slurs

Toronto police looking for this man they say is wanted for an alleged hate‑motivated mischief on June 4, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly urinated on the steps a place of worship while shouting anti‑Semitic slurs earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on June 4 near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East.

Police allege that the suspect urinated on the steps of a place of worship while shouting anti‑Semitic slurs, before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, approximately five‑foot‑10, with a medium build, medium‑length brown hair, and a clean‑shaven face.

At the time, police say he was wearing a dark baseball cap, a white Nirvana T‑shirt, light grey shorts, and white running shoes.

Police are treating this as a suspected hate‑motivated offence and are asking anyone with information to come forward.