Siemens to ‘wind down’ manufacturing at Peterborough plant

In this Jan. 24, 2008 file photo flags with the logo of industrial conglomerate Siemens AG fly in front of the Olympic Hall in Munich, southern Germany. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher, file)

Siemens Canada has announced plans to “wind down” manufacturing at its Peterborough factory, a move the company says will impact approximately 160 positions.

In a news release on Wednesday, the technology company said that it will move the manufacturing of its measurement intelligence technologies equipment to an existing plant it operates in Concord, Ont., by Sept. 2027.

It says that while 160 jobs will be impacted in Peterborough, approximately 70 new positions will created at the Concord plant as a result of the move.

“Siemens understands the impact this action has on employees and the local Peterborough community, and the company is dedicated to managing this process with transparency and respect,” the news release notes. “Siemens is committed to supporting employees who are affected and will implement a comprehensive support program to assist employees during this period of change.”

Siemens says that jobs associated with other business roles at the Peterborough plant, such as product management and research and development teams will not be impacted by the move.

In the news release, it said that the change is necessary for Siemens’ industrial automation business to become “more competitive in a challenging market environment with increased competitive pressure.”

“The optimization and consolidation help to position the Canadian operations for growth by allowing for more synergies across its local and global supply chains and enabling the organization to respond more quickly to customer and market demands,” the release notes.