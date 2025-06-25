Toronto to see some relief from extreme heat on Wednesday 

Cyclists enjoy the outdoors on a hot day as they ride across the Humber Bay Bridge in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Torontonians will see some relief Wednesday after a three-day heat event sent temperatures soaring throughout the region and the province.

The heat wave that gripped much of Ontario has subsided but Wednesday will still see a balmy high of 29 C, feeling closer to 34 when factoring in the humidity.

According to Environment Canada, a heat wave is defined as “a period with more than three consecutive days of maximum temperatures at or above 32°C/ 90°F.”

Much cooler temperatures are on tap for the remainder of the week, with daytime highs of 22 C and 26 C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Along with more seasonable temperatures, Toronto could see a stretch of rainy weather. Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The cloudy, wet weather won’t be sticking around. The national weather agency says sunshine returns on Sunday, which will see a high of 29 C.

Monday and Tuesday will see periods of sun and cloud with daytime highs of 30 C and 29 C on each day respectively.