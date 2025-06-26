Long-term care worker in Georgina, Ont. accused of sexually assaulting resident

Jefferson Daye, 57, is shown in this handout photo. Daye has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

A worker is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a Georgina, Ont., long-term care home resident who police say was unable to provide a statement to officers due to a medical condition.

Police were called to the facility on June 19 to investigate the reported sexual assault of a female resident.

Investigators say that officers eventually identified a care support assistant at the home who had “regular access to residents” as the suspect in the sexual assault.

Jefferson Daye, 57, was then charged with one count of sexual assault.

Daye had worked at the home for about a year, police say.

“Due to her medical condition, the victim was unable to provide a statement,” police said in a news release.

Police say that investigators have since learned that Daye may have presented himself as a pastor at “various church communities in the Georgina and East Gwillimbury areas.”

Police say that investigators are concerned there may be other victims that have not yet come forward “given his access to vulnerable individuals in both caregiving and religious roles.”