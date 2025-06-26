Man allegedly approached girl under 12 in Mississauga and sexually assaulted her

Donald Levesque, 70, is shown in this handout photo. (Peel Regional Police)

A 70-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl that he approached in Mississauga and taking intimate images of her.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Bromsgrove and Southdown roads on June 21.

Police say that a suspect approached a female victim under the age of 12 and proceeded to sexually assault her.

A suspect, identified as 70-year-old Donald Levesque, was arrested the following day and charged with four offences, including sexual assault and making and possessing child pornography.

Police say that investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Levesque is known to have ties to Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton and St. Catharines, police say.