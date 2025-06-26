Police deploy conducted energy weapon on knife-wielding suspect

A knife that was seized following the arrest of a robbery suspect in Toronto's west end is shown.

Police say that officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) on a knife-wielding suspect following a robbery at a store in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.

Officers were first dispatched to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street at around 12:15 p.m. for a robbery call.

Police say that a masked male suspect entered a store carrying a large knife and proceeded to remove a BB gun from a shelf before exiting the store.

It is alleged that the suspect then immediately re-entered the store and took a quantity of BB gun ammunition and several magazines before fleeing on foot once again.

Police say that officers from 13 Division responded and were able to quickly locate the suspect.

The suspect, police say, was “openly displaying a knife” as he walked towards officers.

An officer then discharged their CEW, striking the suspect and allowing police to take him into custody safely.

Police say that a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jamiel Omare Murray, is charged with robbery with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and disguise and intent.