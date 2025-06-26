Two teens shot in Flemingdon Park, Toronto police searching for suspects

Two teenagers suffered serious injuries after they were shot in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m.

Paramedics said two males, ages 17 and 18, were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released on possible suspects.

Police confirmed that the guns and gangs unit will be investigating.