Toronto police seeing increased reports of pickpockets targeting cellphones at public festivals

A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police say they’re seeing a spike in the number of pickpockets targeting cellphones at public festivals in the city.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said in May and June 2025 they received “increased reports” of cellphone thefts at locations where crowds gathered for public festivals throughout 14 Division in the city’s west end.

Police didn’t say which festivals the thefts occurred at, but popular events like the Taste of Little Italy and Do West Fest, among others, took place in that area of the city earlier this month.

“Suspects are stealing cell phones from bags, backpacks, pockets, purses, and those left momentarily unattended. In some cases, the suspects removed cell phones from zipped-closed purses and bag pockets,” police said.

Police are reminding anyone who’s planning to attend a festival in the city this summer, of which there are several, to be “mindful” of their belongings in crowded public spaces.

They advise to:

Stay alert when you’re out at festivals or any large events.

Ensure your phone and other valuables are never out of your sight.

Make sure that your phone and other valuables are always secured close to your body.

Don’t put cell phones in your back pocket where a thief can easily grab it.

Anyone who’s been a victim of a cellphone theft is asked to contact police to report it.