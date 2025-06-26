TTC, GO Transit offering free rides from new 50,000-capacity Toronto concert venue

A photograph of the brand new 50000 seat Rogers Stadium front gates for concerts in Toronto on Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Fans heading home from a concert at Toronto’s newest concert venue this summer will be able to ride the TTC and GO Transit for free.

City and provincial officials made the announcement on Thursday during a media tour of Rogers Stadium, the largest purpose-built outdoor concert venue in Toronto.

With limited parking on the site, fans are urged to use public transit to get to Rogers Stadium, as it is about a 10-minute walk from Downsview Park TTC and GO Station.

Concertgoers can also get off at Sheppard West Station and Wilson Station as alternatives.

The temporary, open-air venue, which has a capacity to host 50,000 people, is located at the former Downsview airport. Rogers Stadium shouldn’t be confused with Rogers Centre, which is located downtown.

Rogers Stadium People stand on the stage at the brand new 50000 seat concert venue, Rogers Stadium, in Toronto, Thursday, June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It will open its doors for the first time on Sunday when K-pop group Stray Kids brings their Dominate World Tour to Toronto.

GO Transit says it will add three southbound Barrie Line trains from Downsview Park GO to Union Station on Sunday to help fans get home.

Meanwhile, the TTC says it will roll out extra subway trains based on crowd size.

Other music acts set to perform at Rogers Stadium include Oasis, Coldplay, Hozier and Blackpink.

During Thursday’s announcement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford invited Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on a date to one of the upcoming concerts, touting their “phenomenal” working relationship.

“Come to Rogers Stadium and we’re going to have a great time. And I’ll be there with the mayor one of these concerts. You pick the concert, mayor, okay, and I’ll take you along there,” Ford quipped.

The stadium is expected to operate in the summer months and will eventually be demolished as the area will be turned into a $30-billion mixed-use urban space over the next three decades.

With files from Phil Tsekouras