35-year-old Toronto man arrested in child pornography investigation: police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say they have laid several charges against a 35-year-old man whose been arrested in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the York Mills Road and Don Mills Roads area.

Police say the investigation used technology provided by the Child Rescue Coalition (CRC).

As a result, Peter Brochu, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of child pornography, access to child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre that same day.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500.